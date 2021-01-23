The Next MacBook Air Will be Lighter and Thinner With Smaller Bezels: Report

Apple’s next MacBook Air is expected to be thinner and lighter than before with smaller bezels, reported Bloomberg on Friday. These MacBooks will reportedly be released by the end of the year and the report also reveals a few other changes coming to Apple’s upcoming notebooks.

Other than a lighter chassis and reduced display bezels, the new MacBook Air laptops will have a smaller footprint overall. We will get to see Magsafe charging make a return with the new laptops as well. Additionally, the report says that the distinctive design refresh of the MacBook Air laptops will make them stand out from the MacBook Pros.

Moreover, apart from the refreshed aesthetics and design changes, we should also expect to see the new and upgraded Apple M1 chip onboard as well. In fact, the new Macbook Air lineup is expected to be more of a premium alternative to the current generation rather than a successor.

Apple’s new M1 chip is inspired by its own ARM A14 chip and is the first personal computer chip built on the 5nm process. It brings a major upgrade over Intel’s counterparts in terms of performance as well as battery life as seen on the latest Macbook Air and Pro models.