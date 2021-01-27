Huawei Will Continue to Make Premium Smartphones Despite Selling Honor

Chinese tech giant Huawei, which was once dominating the top Smartphone markets is now struggling to keep its business afloat no thanks to the US ban. The ban has not only caused Huawei to lose Google’s software support but also barred its chip supply from American companies or other companies that use American technology.

For that reason, Huawei has been losing its footing in the smartphone business, but regardless, the company has no plans to sell off its premium smartphone lineups. Huawei has denied reports saying that the company would sell off its Huawei Mate and P series lineups and has released a statement that says:

We remain fully committed to our smartphone business, and will continue to deliver world-leading products and experiences for consumers around the world.

The news comes only a few months after Huawei sold off its Honor sub-brand, which has now started selling phones independently. However, the company continues to reassure fans and other stakeholders that flagship Huawei phones are not going anywhere. We will continue to see Huawei Mate and P series phones powered by premium Kirin chipsets now and in the future as well.