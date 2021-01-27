Legendary West Indian Pacer All Praise for Fawad Alam

Former West Indian fast bowler, Ian Bishop, has praised the effort of the veteran middle-order batsman, Fawad Alam, as he reached his third Test century in the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and South Africa.

Alam scored a gritty knock of 109 before being caught out to Lungi Ngidi. He rescued the team from a faltering position, as Pakistan were struggling at 27/4 at the end of day 1. This is Alam’s third Test century in only 8 Test matches and his second since his comeback to the national team after a gap of 10 years.

Ian Bishop took to Twitter to reveal his admiration of the character shown by Fawad Alam. The post read, “What a gratifying story. Every time I see Fawad Alam score runs, my heart rejoices. 10 years denied him will never be returned, but all we can do is celebrate these apogee moments with him. Well played.”

What a gratifying story. Every time I see Fawad Alam score runs, my heart rejoices. 10 years denied him will never be returned, but all we can do is celebrate these apogee moments with him. Well played; #Fawadever👏👏👏. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 27, 2021

Alam has been a point of discussion in the Pakistan cricketing fraternity for a long time. The fans believe that he should have been a consistent part of the Test team after piling on runs in the domestic circuit year after year.

He has made his comeback count after scoring two centuries, one against New Zealand in New Zealand, and the second against South Africa at National Stadium Karachi.