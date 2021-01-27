Pakistan Improves its Rank on Global Climate Risk Index 2021

Owing to the environment-friendly policies of the incumbent federal government, Pakistan has dropped to 8th place from 5th on the Long-Term Global Climate Risk Index (GCRI) 2021.

A recently published report by Germanwatch titled “Global Climate Risk Index 2021” has predicted Pakistan to be the 8th most vulnerable country to the long-term effects of changing global climate.

The GCRI report notes that Pakistan has reported 502 deaths and a loss of $3.772 billion as a result of 173 extreme weather events between 2000 and 2019.

Since 2005, Germanwatch has been publishing the Global Climate Risk Index (GCRI), which is an analysis based on one of the most reliable data sets available on the impacts of extreme weather events and associated socio-economic data.

GCRI indicates a level of exposure and vulnerability to extreme events, such as storms, floods, and heatwaves, which serves as a warning for countries in order to be prepared for more frequent severe weather events in the future.

The report notes that the world has witnessed over 475,000 deaths and incurred a loss of $2.56 trillion due to 11,000 extreme weather events since 2000.

Just like last year, Puerto Rico, Myanmar, Haiti, and the Philippines have retained the top-4 spots on the 2021 Long-Term GCRI as well.

Mozambique and The Bahamas have jumped to 5th and 6th places this year from last year’s 14th and 20th positions respectively.

Here are the top 10 most vulnerable countries to the long-term effects of climate change.

