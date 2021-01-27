PIA to Increase Flights Between Karachi & Quetta

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased its domestic flights between Karachi and Quetta in response to improvements in travel needs and conditions.

An official notification stated that the national flag carrier has planned to operate four flights a week between Quetta and Karachi and that a one-way ticket for either city will cost Rs. 8,732.

A PIA representative said in a statement,

The national flag-carrier is considering increasing its number of flights for other domestic destinations too.

The new flight plans for Karachi and Quetta are expected to commence on 30 January 2021.

President Arif Alvi had previously approved Rs. 9.5 billion in funds for PIA’s Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS). The fund was approved after the airline had requested the government to release grants for the employees who intend to leave their service based on it.

Currently, more than 1,300 PIA employees seeking retirement have registered their profiles with the VSS system.