OnePlus Co-Founder Launches “Nothing”

OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei left the company in October last year to start his own consumer electronics venture. After staying mum about his new company for months, Pei has finally announced that the brand will be called ‘Nothing’. All that hype for Nothing.

He described it as “a new, forward-thinking consumer technology company” but has not revealed the company’s product portfolio yet.

We rethought everything and came up with #Nothing. pic.twitter.com/VSz905Kgug — Nothing (@nothingtech) January 27, 2021

Pei believes that the tech industry has grown mundane over the years. His new venture will work on revolutionizing things in the industry. In a statement, he said,

It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change. Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.

We still don’t know what Carl Pei plans on doing with Nothing and what its first product will be but the teaser video and Pei’s statement do stir a little bit of excitement. The company is planning to launch its first product by the end of Q2 2021.

According to a previous announcement by Carl Pei, Nothing is backed by investments from several high-profile individuals including:

Tony Fadell, Principal at Future Shape and inventor of the iPod

YouTuber Casey Neistat

Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch

Steve Huffman, chief executive of Reddit

Liam Casey, founder, and chief executive of PCH

Paddy Cosgrave, founder of Web Summit

Josh Buckley, chief executive of Product Hunt

A group of former and current Stockholm-headquartered Truecaller employees Kim Fai Kok, Nick Dahl, and Zakaria Hersi.

Hopefully, more details about Nothing will be revealed soon.