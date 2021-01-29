Motorola Demonstrates Its Own Long-Distance Wireless Charging

Just a few hours after the Chinese Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi announced its long-range wireless charger that can charge multiple devices at a time, Lenovo’s offshoot Motorola announced that it has successfully come up with a long-distance wireless charging system called the Motorola One Hyper.

According to the company, the charger can charge from a one-meter distance, provided nothing stands in the way between the charger and the device.

This news was announced via a teaser video uploaded on Motorola’s official YouTube channel. The video shows two Motorola Edge phones that are placed in a standing position 80cm and 100cm away from the charger. They immediately start to fill up the battery, but once an obstacle is placed in front of the charger (a person’s hand in this case) the charging stops.

Note that both Smartphones shown in the video have most likely been tweaked according to the wireless charger’s requirements.

Motorola One Hyper as compared to Xiaomi’s Mi Air Charge is quite small and is based on the Qi standard. According to the company, the charger can top up as many as seven handsets at a time. However, it did not reveal finer details like the charging speed and whether all phones can have the same speed or they share the charging capacity.