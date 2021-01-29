Punjab to Purchase Genome Sequencing Technology for the Coronavirus

The government of Punjab will purchase a genome sequencing machine to identify the new variants of the coronavirus in the province.

The Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has approved Rs. 50 million in funds for the provincial Health Department to acquire the genetic sequencing technology.

The Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis remarked, “Punjab will be the first province to buy a gene sequencing machine”.

The machine will identify the new strains of the coronavirus that appear to be more infectious in the second wave of the pandemic.

Prior to this development, only the National Institute of Health in Islamabad had a gene sequencing machine.

Scientists recently identified three distinct mutations of the deadly virus that were first detected in England, South Africa, and Brazil. Based on this discovery, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged all the countries to substantially increase the efficiency of genome sequencing to combat the emerging variants.