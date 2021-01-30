FIA Summons CAA’s Director Licencing for Fake Licenses Case

A pilot and five officers of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly having fake pilot licenses.

The FIA has summoned the Director Licensing CAA, Naeem Iqbal, to its office and has directed him to come with the complete data of licenses.

The FIA’s corporate crime circle had investigated the issuance of fake pilot licenses and had arrested six employees of the CAA in connection with it. The suspects had allegedly been issued dubious Commercial Pilot License (CPL) and Airport Transport Pilot Licenses (ATPL) after fake pilot license examinations.

The FIA Sindh Director, Rauf Sheikh, has issued a statement regarding the arrests, in addition to revealing the names of the arrested officials: Khalid Mahmood, Acting Additional Director Licencing CAA; Faisal Manzoor Anwar, Senior Joint Director Licencing Branch CAA; Asiful Haq, Senior Joint Director Licencing Branch CAA; Muhammad Mahmood Hussain, Additional Director Licencing CAA; Abdul Raees, Senior Superintendent Human Resources (HR) Licencing Branch CAA; and pilot Muhammad Saqlain.

Naeem Iqbal is expected to appear before the FIA and will be questioned about the scandal.

During the initial investigation, the CAA had terminated 28 and suspended seven licenses. It had revealed that 102 of a total of 141 pilots were suspected to have had unreliable licenses and were employees of the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines.