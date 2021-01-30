UAE Will Now Grant Citizenship to Foreign Investors, Doctors

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced major alterations to its citizenship laws. In a historic move, the gulf country will now allow foreign investors, doctors, scientists, artists, and talented people and their families to become its citizens.

The historic decision that was tweeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai was made in consideration of the national development process and to ensure the social stability of the people.

The tweet read:

We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey. The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts & executive councils will nominate those eligible for citizenship under clear criteria set for each category. The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship.

People that fall under the specified category will be eligible to apply for Emirati citizenship under certain conditions. The changes in the law will also allow the recipients to maintain dual nationalities, which had not been permissible before.

There are different prerequisites for people who fall into different categories:

Investors will only be eligible for citizenship if they own property in the UAE. They must have at least one certified patent by a relevant international body including the UAE and must have a letter of recommendation from the UAE’s Ministry of Economy.

Medical doctors and skilled professionals can apply for Emirati citizenship only if they are specialized in a unique scientific field that is needed by the UAE, have ten years of experience in it, and have contributed to research and studies that have a scientific value.

Candidates who are scientists should also have ten years of experience in their fields and be active researchers in them. They should also have significant scientific contributions to the country in addition to a letter of recommendation from an accredited scientific institute in the UAE.

Applicants who are artists must be winners of one international award in their field and be pioneers in culture, the arts, and other talents.