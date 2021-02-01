CDWP Approves Two Health Projects Worth Rs. 11.6 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) convened a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, in which it approved two health projects worth Rs. 11.6 billion and accorded the Concept Clearance of two proposals on Monday.

One of the projects titled the ‘Establishment of 250 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital Sialkot, Punjab’, is worth Rs. 4,970.65 million. Its objective is to enhance the access to quality maternity care for the residents of Sialkot and its surrounding areas and to ensure the provision of satisfactory antenatal, natal, and postnatal services.

These services will be provided by highly qualified consultants from the Obstetrics, Gynecology, Pediatrics, and Neonatology disciplines, in addition to family planning counseling and services for effective family planning.

The second project titled the ‘Establishment of Child Health Care Institute Sukkur’, is worth Rs. 6,549.339 million and is aimed at providing accessible specialized health care to the children of North Sindh, its adjoining districts, and the bordering areas of the other provinces.

It is intended to be achieved through a proposed facility of 200 indoor beds, OPD with specialized diagnostic and surgical services, and academic affiliation with medical colleges/universities.

The CDWP also approved two Concepts Clearance proposals titled ‘Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation’, and the ‘Development of Broader Terminals at Different Locations’.

The Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, and senior officials from the Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions attended the meeting in person, while the representatives of the provincial governments participated via video conference.