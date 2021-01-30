PM Khan Announces Health Insurance for Every Citizen of Punjab

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has declared that every citizen of Punjab will receive health insurance by the end of this year.

The PM launched the Kamyab Kisan program during his day-long visit to Sahiwal to equip farmers with technical and financial assistance. He also announced Rs. 750,000 worth of health insurance for the residents of Sahiwal during the visit, and remarked that even developed nations do not have universal health coverage.

The PM announced that the government has picked a location to establish an industrial zone in Sahiwal and that youngsters will be hired for the industrial estate.

“For Sahiwal’s people, the most important requirement is an improved communication system. The government will prioritize the matter for road constructions in accordance with the Sahiwal’s need,” he stated.

PM Khan also revealed that the government is drafting a long-term policy for the agricultural sector and that it has been included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He termed the initiatives taken by his government, including the Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan programs, as a ‘step to provide relief to the poor people’.

He added that the government is currently working to improve the country’s education system via the introduction of a uniform curriculum.