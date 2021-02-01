Pakistan Has Secured 17.5 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine

Pakistan has secured 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus vaccine through COVAX in addition to the 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine.

Around 7 million of these doses will be made available by March while the remaining will be received and distributed in Q2 2021.

Happy to share that in addition to the 500,000 doses of Sinopharm, almost 7 million does of AstraZeneca to be made available in Q1 and given to the public free of cost! Pakistan’s vaccine drive starts next week, beginning with frontline healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/6nJACx9aL7 — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) January 30, 2021

According to SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, the country-wide Coronavirus vaccination campaign will kick off next week, beginning with frontline healthcare workers.

Dr. Faisal added that COVAX’s timely support and delivery of the Coronavirus vaccine is a testament of global stakeholders’ trust in Pakistan’s preparedness for vaccine roll-out.

He expressed confidence in meeting the targets of the large-scale countrywide immunization campaign over the coming months this year.

Earlier today, Dr. Faisal said that the first batch comprising of 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine has reached Pakistan.

Alhamdulilah the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen. NCOC & provinces played an instrumental role in tackling COVID. I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts & they'll be first to get vaccinated — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) February 1, 2021

So far, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved three coronavirus vaccines including the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the vaccine developed by the Chinese state-owned firm, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), and Russian-developed Sputnik V.