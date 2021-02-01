Govt to Biometrically Verify Pensioners Every 6 Months

The federal government has decided to start biometric verifications of registered pensioners from the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA). As per the updated federal treasury regulations, pensioners will be able to withdraw pensions after undergoing biometric verification every six months.

Pensioners are to visit their nearest NADRA offices during March and October for the verification of their credentials. The verified biometric data will be sent to the concerned federal divisions to initiate scheduled withdrawals from the federal treasury.

As per the particulars of the official document, the pension officers at the authorized offices will issue the pension withdrawals on the basis of the biometric verification.

A pensioner who is either unable to walk or is disabled will have to provide a signed certificate to validate their application for the withdrawal of their money.

If a pensioner fails to provide the Drawing Pension Certificates or biometric verification for the preceding 6 months, their account will be deactivated.