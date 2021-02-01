New Chief Selector Drops Big Names as Pakistan Announces T20I Squad

The national selectors led by chief selector Muhammad Wasim on Sunday announced the Pakistan men’s 20-member squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa which will be played in Lahore. The three matches will be played on February 11, 13, and 14.

The squad along with the officials will enter the bio-secure bubble from Wednesday, February 3, the players taking part in the Test series will join the bubble at the end of the second Test that starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday, 4 February.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against South Africa:

Babar Azam (c) Aamer Yamin Amad Butt Asif Ali Danish Aziz Faheem Ashraf Haider Ali Haris Rauf Hasan Ali Hussain Talat Iftikhar Ahmed Khushdil Shah Mohammad Hasnain Mohammad Nawaz Mohammad Rizwan Sarfaraz Ahmed Shaheen Shah Afridi Usman Qadir Zafar Gohar Zahid Mehmood

Zahid Mehmood, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Nawaz have called up following their brilliant domestic performances. Zafar Gohar has also been included while Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Wahab Riaz have not been picked.

According to the reports, Shadab is unfit whereas Hafeez had clashes with PCB’s biosecure bubble.