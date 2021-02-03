FBR Abolishes Additional Customs Duty on Import of Electric 2-3 Wheelers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has abolished additional customs duty on the import of electric vehicles 2-3 wheelers Completely Built Unit (CBU) condition; electric auto rickshaw, electric motorcycle, and 3-wheeler electric-loader up to June 30, 2025.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Wednesday to amend S.R.O. 572(I)2020.

Under the notification, additional customs duty would not be applicable on the import till June 30, 2025, of electric vehicles 2-3 wheelers (CBU) falling under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) codes 8703.8030 (electric auto rickshaw), 8711.6040 (electric motorcycle), and 8711.6060 (3-wheeler electric-loader).

The EV policy for two-wheel and three-wheel electric vehicles had already been approved by the ECC. The waiver of additional customs duty and value-added tax on imports of EV (2-3 wheelers and HCVs) in CBU condition was proposed till 30th June 2025.

EV technology is at a formative stage and comparatively expensive viz-a-viz traditional fuel vehicles. Governments throughout the world are trying to make this technology affordable through different financial and fiscal incentives including the disbursement of direct financial subsidy.