FBR Exempts Sales Tax on Import on 52 Fire Fighting Vehicles

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted the import of 52 fire fighting vehicles from payment of 17 percent sales tax and 3 percent additional sales tax.

According to an S.R.O. (1)/2021 issued by the FBR here on Wednesday, in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 13 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the Federal Government has exempted import of fifty-two fire fighting vehicles having Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) Code 9941 and sub-code 8705.3000 from the whole of sales tax of seventeen percent and additional sales tax of three percent.

ECC had given approval for the exemption of Sales Tax additional sales tax on the import of 52 fire fighting vehicles by Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL).