Oppo Patents a Double Sided Pop Up Camera Smartphone [Images]

Oppo was one of the first companies to adopt a pop-up selfie camera alongside its sister company Vivo. Now it appears that the company is experimenting with the form factor once again as shown by one of its latest design patents.

The design patent was published by Oppo at the end of last year and was spotted by LetsGoDigital recently. It shows a phone with a full-screen display without any notches or punch-holes, which is because it has a unique pop-up camera. It is a double-sided pop-up camera with a reflective mirror.

The image shows an Oppo phone using not one but two reflective mirrors shaped like a prism. The camera module only moves the reflective mirrors up and down so the cameras stay intact. The cameras inside face upward towards the reflective mirrors facing both sides of the phone, letting the cameras capture photos in both directions.

This allows the camera set up to act as both the main camera and the selfie camera. This should also make for excellent 360˚ panorama shots. The mirror is generally kept perpendicular but can be altered based on the types of photos you want.

Oppo says that this camera can be customized with a side button on the phone. Pressing it once will activate the selfie camera, but pressing it twice will turn it into a rear camera.

However, as with every other patent, bear in mind that this may never make it into mass production, so take this information with a grain of salt.