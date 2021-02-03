PITB is Now Accepting Applications for National Freelance Training Program Across Pakistan

The Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is now accepting applications for the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP).

Applications are invited for Technical, Content Marketing & Advertising and Creative Design training to empower the youth, enabling them to work as professional freelancers.

In a review meeting, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that through this program, more than 22,000 individuals will be trained at 20 centers across the country. So far, this program has recorded USD 95,239 plus earning of students in six months from two successive batches during training.

The eligibility criteria requires valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and minimum 14 years education, with age limit up to 40 years. The interested candidates can apply free of charge through the online portal: https://nftp.pitb.gov.pk/registration.

Applicants have been further directed to visit PITB’s official website for more information.