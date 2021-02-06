Apple is Reportedly Making a VR Headsets With Dual 8K Resolution Displays

Apple has been reportedly working on an AR/VR headset since 2017 and the project has allegedly been carried out in secrecy ever since. A new report from The Information now claims that the headset might see the light of the day soon, but it will not be something for the average consumer.

Apple’s VR headset will reportedly cost $3000 and will feature the most advanced hardware on a VR headset seen yet. Apple is working on its own silicon for the headsets and will have LiDAR sensors similar to the latest iPhones and iPads. The chipset will be similar to the M1 SoC but will have more processing power. Some reports say that it could be the M2. The headset will also have two 8K displays.

Additionally, it will have support for foveated rendering during Eye Tracking which reduces GPU load without any noticeable drops in quality. The image will be rendered in full resolution wherever the user’s eye is currently focused. The LiDAR sensors will be used to map the room and track the headset’s motion. A fabric mesh will be used on the exterior to keep the headset light.

The company is reportedly testing several types of controls including hand tracking (enabled by dozens of cameras), eye tracking, a physical dial on the side, and another accessory called “thimble”.

Apple may officially reveal this next year, but some reports have said that we won’t get to see it until 2023.