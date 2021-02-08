National Price Monitoring Committee Reviews Price Trend of Essential Commodities

A meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) was held at the Finance Division to review the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, eggs, chicken, sugar, and edible oil during the last week.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, Provincial Administrations, PASSCO, PBS, CCP, FBR, and senior officers of the Finance Division.

ALSO READ

Inflation Drops to Lowest in 2 Years

Secretary, Ministry of Finance briefed NPMC about weekly SPI that increased by 0.5 percent. NPMC noted a decline in prices of wheat, sugar, tomatoes, onion, eggs, and potatoes during the week. The Chief Secretaries from respective Provincial Governments updated NPMC about the availability of sufficient stocks of wheat and average per day release by the Provinces which was stable throughout the country.

The NPMC directed the Provincial and District Administrations to proactively monitor the prices of chicken and edible oil in order to ensure smooth supply at fair prices across the country.

The NPMC directed Secretary Food, Balochistan and MD, PASSCO to make an immediate arrangement for lifting 20,000MT wheat from PASSCO to ensure a steady supply of wheat flour in the Province.