Mahnoor Shahzad Wins National Badminton Championship for 5th Consecutive Year

Mahoor Shahzad has become the national women badminton champion for the fifth consecutive year.

According to details, Mahoor defeated Ghazala Siddique in the final of the 58th edition of the National Badminton Championship that was held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda.

In women singles final, Mahoor of WAPDA defeated Ghazala of WAPDA by 21-6 and 21-7.

Alhumdulillah, I have become the NATIONAL CHAMPION of Pakistan for the FIFTH (5) Consecutive time. Not only I won the matches, but I displayed an exceptional performance despite having shin pain by winning Semifinal and Final with a score of 21-6, 21-13 and 21-6 21-7 respectively pic.twitter.com/AHoonVkmpZ — Mahoor Shahzad (@OfficialMahoor) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Ali Larosh of WAPDA has become the national men badminton champion after beating Irfan Saeed of WAPDA by 15-21, 21-17, and 27-25.

In women doubles final, Zubaira Islam of SNGPL and Palwasha Bashir of NBP beat Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique by 21-12, 17-21, and 21-15.

In the mixed doubles final, Ali Larosh and Ghazala Siddique defeated Shoaib Riaz and Saima Waqas (WAPDA) by 21-19 and 21-17.

Kashif Sulehri of NBP and Muqeet Tahir of SNGPL won the men doubles title against Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar of WAPDA.

Director General Sports KP was the chief guest at the final ceremony and distributed trophies, certificates, and cash prizes of Rs. 500,000 amongst the winners.