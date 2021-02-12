6.4 Earthquake Jolts Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Tajikistan

Earthquake jolts shook Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday night at around 10:01 pm.

The earthquake lasted for about a minute, causing fear across the whole region. The citizens were forced to run for safety, away from their residences.

According to initial accounts, the shocks were witnessed in northern Pakistan, several cities in Afghanistan and as far as Delhi and Haryana in India.

According to official numbers from Pakistani authorities, the magnitude of the earthquake is 6.4 on the Richter scale.

The depth of the earthquake is 80 km and its epicenter is 26km away from Murghob, Tajikistan. According to reports from the EU geological survey centre, the magnitude was recorded at 6.1.

According to the latest media reports, there has been no loss of life, however, the severe shocks are likely to have damaged property.

This a developing story and will be updated accordingly.