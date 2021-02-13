Zong Wishes a Happy New Year to Chinese Subscribers

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services company, is celebrating the Pak- China friendship by offering a special incentive to Chinese users on Zong. The gesture aims to further solidify the tried and tested ties of friendship between the two countries and express appreciation and care for people on both sides.

Through the Pak-China friendship offer, Chinese users of Zong 4G will get 10GB of free data. To avail the offer, the Chinese customers can visit https://www.zong.com.pk/chinese-new-year. “China is like a brother to Pakistan and the people of both countries love each other like family. Our Chinese New Year offer is a small token of appreciation of the Chinese culture and an effort to be a part of their dearest celebrations.” said spokesperson Zong 4G.

Zong is one of Pakistan’s largest Mobile connectivity providers and is leading the country’s digital transformation with many industry-first initiatives. Alongside its incessant network transformation efforts to serve customers with best-in-class services, Zong is credited with pioneering 4G in Pakistan and running the first successful 5G test in the country.

Zong also continues to lead the industry in the international roaming segment having introduced prepaid and postpaid roaming offers for Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Europe, and many other countries.