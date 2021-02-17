Honda Pakistan Launches “Special Service Offer” to Hide That It’s Recalling Faulty Cars

Honda Atlas Cars Ltd. has advertised a “special service campaign” on their official website and social media, whereby they will be offering free mechanical component replacements to the owners of the 2018 Honda Accord, 2018-19 Honda Civic and 2018 Honda BR-V.

That ‘free mechanical component upgrade’ would be for the propeller motor of the fuel pump.

For those unaware, a propeller motor is a component of the electronic fuel pump that draws the fuel from the tank and builds pressure to send it to the engine for combustion. It is one of the most crucial mechanical components that is found in the modern engine with electronic fuel injection (EFI) technology.

Honda and a few other major automakers procure a lot of the mechanical components for their vehicles from Denso, which is a global automotive parts manufacturer based in Japan.

ALSO READ

All Bike Manufacturers Planning to Increase Motorcycle Prices Soon

It bears mentioning here that a few months ago, it was revealed that Honda had issued a recall of 1.4 million vehicles worldwide that were fitted with malfunctioning fuel pumps, which were sourced from Denso.

The cars that were recalled, as per various reports, included the 2018-19 Accord, 2018-19 Civic hatchback, 2018-19 Civic, 2018-19 HR-V, 2018-19 BR-V, 2018-19 City, 2019 Honda Fit, and 2019-20 Insight. Honda did publicly announce afterward that the company had not received any reports of accidents or injuries because of the malfunction in the pump.

ALSO READ

Kia Sorento Variants and Price Leak in Detail Days Before Launch in Pakistan

The owners of the said cars in the United States had been asked about the issue, whereby they informed that the fuel pump would stop working and cause the car to stall mid-journey, which became a great worry for the drivers.

Honda Atlas also released the same ‘special offer’ last year, perhaps to prevent any looming problems that might plague the Hondas from the aforementioned years. With that said, it would be wise of all the Honda owners to avail the offer as soon as possible.