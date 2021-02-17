Kia Sorento Variants and Price Leak in Detail Days Before Launch in Pakistan

Posted 59 mins ago by Waleed Shah

It was recently confirmed that Kia Sorento is set to make its debut in Pakistan on February 19, 2021. The Sorento is a midsize seven-seater crossover SUV that is set to go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner in the Pakistani Market.

In their latest social media post, Automotive Pakistan has revealed the variants that shall go up for sale in Pakistan and their Ex-Factory prices. As per their post, Kia is set to launch the following variants in Pakistan, and their booking and ex-factory prices are also as follows:

Kia Sorento Variants Booking Price (PKR) Ex-Factory Price (PKR)
2.4 Liter FWD 2,500,000 6,999,000
2.4 Liter AWD 2,500,000 7,999,000
3.5 Liter V6 AWD 2,500,000 8,399,000

Along with the prices, the specifications of the vehicle have also been revealed by the platform, and as per the photos shared in the posts, the following are their specs and features:

Specs 2.4 FWD 2.4 AWD 3.5 V6 AWD
Performance
Engine 2.4 Liter 4-Cylinder Petrol Engine 2.4 Liter 4-Cylinder Petrol Engine 3.5 Liter V6 Petrol Engine
Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive All-Wheel Drive All-Wheel Drive
Horsepower 170 170 276
Torque 225 225 336
Gearbox 6-speed automatic 6-speed automatic 8-speed automatic
Suspension Mcpherson Struts Upfront | Multilink Coil Springs Outback Mcpherson Struts Upfront | Multilink Coil Springs Outback Mcpherson Struts Upfront | Multilink Coil Springs Outback
Brakes 17″ Discs Upfront | 16″  Discs Outback w/ABS 17″ Discs Upfront | 16″  Discs Outback w/ABS 17″ Discs Upfront | 16″  Discs Outback w/ABS
Drive Modes Comfort + Eco + Sport Comfort + Eco + Sport Comfort + Eco + Sport + Smart
Exterior
Wheels Alloys Alloys Alloys
Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Yes
DRLs Yes Yes Yes
Puddle Lamps Yes Yes Yes
Headlights Bi-Function Projector Units with Automatic Adjustment Bi-Function Projector Units with Automatic Adjustment Bi-Function Projector Units with Automatic Adjustment
Taillights LED Combination Lamp LED Combination Lamp LED Combination Lamp
Side Mirrors Electrically Foldable + Adjustable + Heated Electrically Foldable + Adjustable + Heated Electrically Foldable + Adjustable + Heated
Foglights LED LED LED
Door Handles Chrome Chrome Chrome
Roof-Rack Yes Yes Yes
Safety
Airbags Driver + Passenger Driver + Passenger + Side + Curtain Driver + Passenger + Side + Curtain
Stability Control Yes Yes Yes
Brake Assist Yes Yes Yes
Hill Start Assist Yes Yes Yes
ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes
Parking Sensors Front and Rear Front and Rear Front and Rear
Convenience
Interior Trim Leather Leather Leather
Infotainment System 7″ Touch Sensitive Screen with Radio + Rearview Camera + Multimedia 7″ Touch Sensitive Screen with Radio + Rearview Camera + Multimedia 7″ Touch Sensitive Screen with Radio + Rearview Camera + Multimedia
Steering Switches Multimedia+ Call + Cruise Control Multimedia+ Call + Cruise Control Multimedia+ Call + Cruise Control
Connectivity Bluetooth (Front) + AUX (Front) + USB (Front and Rear) Bluetooth (Front) + AUX (Front) + USB (Front and Rear) Bluetooth (Front) + AUX (Front) + USB (Front and Rear)
Wireless Charging Yes Yes Yes
Climate Control Auto Dual-Z0ne+ 3-Row Vents + Air Purifier Auto Dual-Z0ne+ 3-Row Vents + Air Purifier Auto Dual-Z0ne+ 3-Row Vents + Air Purifier
Seat Adjustment Electrically Powered (Driver) Electrically Powered (Driver+Passengers) Electrically Powered (Driver+Passengers)
Power Door locks Yes Yes Yes
Cruise Control Yes Yes Yes
Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Yes
Auto Defogger Yes Yes Yes

Kia Sorento is shaping up to be a formidable opponent for the midsize crossover SUVs in the market, as it offers great value in the form of all the features and performance figures.

Although it is still too early to declare the fate of the Sorento just yet, since the SUV is yet to be launched, it can be said with complete certainty that with the aforementioned features and price, it is very likely to give its competitors a run for their money.

>