Kia Sorento Variants and Price Leak in Detail Days Before Launch in Pakistan

It was recently confirmed that Kia Sorento is set to make its debut in Pakistan on February 19, 2021. The Sorento is a midsize seven-seater crossover SUV that is set to go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner in the Pakistani Market.
In their latest social media post, Automotive Pakistan has revealed the variants that shall go up for sale in Pakistan and their Ex-Factory prices. As per their post, Kia is set to launch the following variants in Pakistan, and their booking and ex-factory prices are also as follows:
|Kia Sorento Variants
|Booking Price (PKR)
|Ex-Factory Price (PKR)
|2.4 Liter FWD
|2,500,000
|6,999,000
|2.4 Liter AWD
|2,500,000
|7,999,000
|3.5 Liter V6 AWD
|2,500,000
|8,399,000
Along with the prices, the specifications of the vehicle have also been revealed by the platform, and as per the photos shared in the posts, the following are their specs and features:
|Specs
|2.4 FWD
|2.4 AWD
|3.5 V6 AWD
|Performance
|Engine
|2.4 Liter 4-Cylinder Petrol Engine
|2.4 Liter 4-Cylinder Petrol Engine
|3.5 Liter V6 Petrol Engine
|Drivetrain
|Front-Wheel Drive
|All-Wheel Drive
|All-Wheel Drive
|Horsepower
|170
|170
|276
|Torque
|225
|225
|336
|Gearbox
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|8-speed automatic
|Suspension
|Mcpherson Struts Upfront | Multilink Coil Springs Outback
|Mcpherson Struts Upfront | Multilink Coil Springs Outback
|Mcpherson Struts Upfront | Multilink Coil Springs Outback
|Brakes
|17″ Discs Upfront | 16″ Discs Outback w/ABS
|17″ Discs Upfront | 16″ Discs Outback w/ABS
|17″ Discs Upfront | 16″ Discs Outback w/ABS
|Drive Modes
|Comfort + Eco + Sport
|Comfort + Eco + Sport
|Comfort + Eco + Sport + Smart
|Exterior
|Wheels
|Alloys
|Alloys
|Alloys
|Panoramic Sunroof
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DRLs
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Puddle Lamps
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlights
|Bi-Function Projector Units with Automatic Adjustment
|Bi-Function Projector Units with Automatic Adjustment
|Bi-Function Projector Units with Automatic Adjustment
|Taillights
|LED Combination Lamp
|LED Combination Lamp
|LED Combination Lamp
|Side Mirrors
|Electrically Foldable + Adjustable + Heated
|Electrically Foldable + Adjustable + Heated
|Electrically Foldable + Adjustable + Heated
|Foglights
|LED
|LED
|LED
|Door Handles
|Chrome
|Chrome
|Chrome
|Roof-Rack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Safety
|Airbags
|Driver + Passenger
|Driver + Passenger + Side + Curtain
|Driver + Passenger + Side + Curtain
|Stability Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Brake Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill Start Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front and Rear
|Front and Rear
|Front and Rear
|Convenience
|Interior Trim
|Leather
|Leather
|Leather
|Infotainment System
|7″ Touch Sensitive Screen with Radio + Rearview Camera + Multimedia
|7″ Touch Sensitive Screen with Radio + Rearview Camera + Multimedia
|7″ Touch Sensitive Screen with Radio + Rearview Camera + Multimedia
|Steering Switches
|Multimedia+ Call + Cruise Control
|Multimedia+ Call + Cruise Control
|Multimedia+ Call + Cruise Control
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth (Front) + AUX (Front) + USB (Front and Rear)
|Bluetooth (Front) + AUX (Front) + USB (Front and Rear)
|Bluetooth (Front) + AUX (Front) + USB (Front and Rear)
|Wireless Charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Climate Control
|Auto Dual-Z0ne+ 3-Row Vents + Air Purifier
|Auto Dual-Z0ne+ 3-Row Vents + Air Purifier
|Auto Dual-Z0ne+ 3-Row Vents + Air Purifier
|Seat Adjustment
|Electrically Powered (Driver)
|Electrically Powered (Driver+Passengers)
|Electrically Powered (Driver+Passengers)
|Power Door locks
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rain Sensing Wipers
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto Defogger
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Kia Sorento is shaping up to be a formidable opponent for the midsize crossover SUVs in the market, as it offers great value in the form of all the features and performance figures.
Although it is still too early to declare the fate of the Sorento just yet, since the SUV is yet to be launched, it can be said with complete certainty that with the aforementioned features and price, it is very likely to give its competitors a run for their money.