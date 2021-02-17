Javed Afridi Asks for Price Suggestions for MG 3 Before Launching in Pakistan

After the raging success of the MG HS SUV in Pakistan, the automaker seems to be considering entering other popular segments of the Pakistani automotive segment as well.

Meanwhile, Javed Afridi’s latest social media post asks the public for suggestions for the price of the MG 3 in Pakistan.

The MG 3 is a subcompact hatchback that competes against the Suzuki Swift and Toyota Vitz/Yaris, and is currently being sold in the international market in its second-generation form. It was given a drastic facelift in 2018, which indicates that the latest version has a relatively fresher and sharper look.

ALSO READ

Here’s Why Apple-Nissan Won’t Be Making the Apple Car

Since its facelift, the MG 3 is being offered in the international market with two engine options, one of which is a 1.5- liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 105 hp and 137 Nm of torque. The other is also a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, but it makes 109 hp and 150 Nm of torque. The former comes with a 5-speed manual and the latter comes with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

ALSO READ

MG Reveals VIN Numbers of Damaged Cars to Avoid Public Fraud

In terms of technical features, the MG 3 is available with the standard eight-inch touch-sensitive infotainment screen with Apple Carplay, Sat-Nav, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, multi-media controls on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, AC with dust and pollen filter, a four-speaker premium sound system, and USB/AUX connectivity.

Its other features are six airbags, emergency braking assistance, an electronic stability program, an active cornering brake control system, hill hold control, ABS with electronic brakes, automatic door unlocking in case of accidents, front disk brakes, tyre pressure monitoring, speed-sensitive door locking, a seatbelt warning alarm, and a vehicle immobilizer.

In China, the MG 3 hatchback starts from 69,700 Yuan (Rs. 1.74 million) and goes up to 76,600 Yuan (Rs. 1.91 million), which is reasonable as it is a compact hatchback that competes with the Suzuki Swift which is a more expensive car despite being a CKD unit.

The Automotive Industry Development and Export Plan (AIDEP) 2021-26 is set to be announced soon and it is believed that the new policy will favor electric vehicles (EVs) more. With this development on the horizon, it is intriguing to know what MG has in store for the Pakistani auto market.