SHC Warns Karachi Traffic Police Against Closing Roads for PSL 2021

Sindh High Court (SHC) has warned to initiate contempt proceedings against Karachi Traffic Police if roads around National Stadium Karachi are closed during the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The brief verdict came at the end of the only hearing of a petition against the anticipated closure of roads around National Stadium during PSL 2021.

Before quashing the petition, the court questioned SP Traffic East about the traffic management plan during PSL.

In response, SP Traffic apprised the court that only selective routes around the venue will be shut down temporarily and alternative routes have already been notified, adding that the rest of the roads of the city will remain open throughout the tournament.

After this, the court quashed the petition but warned to open contempt proceedings against high-ranking Traffic Police officials in case roads are reported to be closed unnecessarily during the PSL.

Note that PSL 2021 is set to start on 20 February as Quetta Gladiators will take on defending champions, Karachi Kings, in the opening match at National Stadium Karachi.