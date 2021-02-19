2.3M YouTube Views in 2 Weeks – Graana.com’s TVC Wins Hearts Nationwide

The debut television commercial Hamara Yaqeen Dil Se by Graana.com received an overwhelming response as it crossed over 2.3 million YouTube views.

The well-executed advertisement marked the nationwide launch of Graana.com, with Pakistan’s renowned veteran actor Mr. Shaan Shahid signed as the brand ambassador.

Soon after the launch of Graana.com, the release was celebrated by the masses as it was one of the top trends on Twitter right after the TVC launched.

The theme Hamara Yaqeen Dil Se represents the resolve of the brand, which manifests the ideals and objectives of Graana.com which seeks to sort out the needs and provide transparent and authentic real estate services to the Pakistani community, since the success lies in working together for a better community, for a better tomorrow.

Redefining conventional methods through Proptech, Pakistan’s 1st Online Real Estate Marketplace – Graana.com offers thousands of verified listings – with detailed property features, to buy-rent-sell property on the go, all across Pakistan.

After successfully conquering the real estate market of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Graana.com ventured to 20+ cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Sukkur, Quetta, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, and Sialkot, to simplify the real estate experience of Pakistan and ensure nationwide transformation.