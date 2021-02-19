ACCA Topper Girl is Related to Cricketer and an Umpire

Zara Naeem, an ACCA student from Lahore, has been the talk of the town since last week when she was declared as the global prizewinner for scoring the highest marks in the Financial Reporting exam conducted in December 2020.

You will be surprised to know that Zara Naeem is the niece of famous Pakistani umpire, Aleem Dar. It came to light after Aleem Dar shared a video in which he congratulated Zara Naeem for making Pakistan proud by topping the ACCA exam.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt Announces Weekly Holidays for Police Officers to Counter Stress

Let’s have a look at the video:

In the video, Aleem Dar can be seen expressing pleasure over the news that his niece Zara Naeem Dar topped the global ACCA exam and made the country proud.

He added that like Zara, any Pakistani youngster can also make the country proud by performing to the best of their abilities in their respective fields.

ALSO READ

OSF Releases Anthem for PSL 2021 Highlighting Importance of Blood Donation

Meanwhile, Zara has credited the success to her father who always encouraged all the girls in the family to pursue their dreams and smash all artificial barriers.

Since last week, Zara Naeem has also been trending on Twitter as social media users continue to congratulate her on her achievement as ACCA qualification is considered the gold standard in accountancy with recognition and presence in over 179 countries worldwide.