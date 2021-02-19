KP Govt to Establish 20 New Colleges in the Province

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, issued new orders at a meeting for devising a district-specific feasibility report for setting up 20 new degree colleges.

Participants of the meeting included provincial assembly members from southern districts, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, cabinet members, Shah Muhammad Wazir, Hasham Inamullah, Zahoor Shakir, and other officials.

While addressing the meeting participants on issues related to developmental projects in the southern districts, the chief minister directed relevant divisions to streamline pending schemes for swift governance.

Regarding the newly established Doaba Hospital in Hangu district, Mahmood Khan directed officials to ensure timely posting of doctors and associated staff members within two weeks. He further mandated concerned divisions to make the newly constructed Hangu penitentiary operational within four weeks.

When discussing KP’s water supply, the meeting participants were informed that 79 schemes for Dera Ismail Khan, 119 for Bannu, 24 in Tank, and 124 in Lakki Marwat were being reviewed for clean water supply. Mahmood Khan suggested the Public Health Engineering Department consult with the Provincial Working Development Party regarding the schemes.

Regarding miscellaneous readjustments to the provincial utility grid, the meeting was told that a new supply line had been installed to resolve low gas pressure in Kohat, whereas a survey has been completed for the supply of gas to Mohammad Zai, Sher Kot, Nusrat Khel, and Ali Zai areas. The estimated cost of the projects was Rs. 2.2 billion.

On a separate note, the meeting was informed that most of the work at Government Girls Degree College Usterzai was done and will be handed over to relevant authorities by June 2021.