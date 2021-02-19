Quetta Gladiators Suffer Another Major Blow Before PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators’ opening batsman, Chris Gayle, confirmed that he would only be available to play in the opening two matches in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Gayle will head back after the second match to join the West Indies squad for their ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Quetta picked Gayle in the platinum category in the PSL 6 draft and would have hoped Gayle to be available for the whole tournament. Quetta recently announced the former South African captain, Faf du Plessis, as Gayle’s replacement for the rest of the tournament.

Gayle said that he would try to come back to join the Gladiators squad after the completion of his international duties.

“Unfortunately, it’s only going to be two games because I don’t know what will happen after that due to international duty. I have to play a few T20Is for West Indies against Sri Lanka, and after that, we will try to work it out to come back in the PSL as well,” said Gayle.

The Universe Boss is still upbeat though, and he is excited to join the PSL once again. Gayle said that his PSL record has been disappointing, but he would like to rectify that with the Gladiators. He said that he will put on a show for his fans in Pakistan and remind them that he is still the Universe boss.

Gayle will be a part of Quetta’s squad for the first two matches of their campaign against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Quetta will kick off the tournament in the opening match of PSL 6 against Karachi Kings on 20 February at National Stadium Karachi.