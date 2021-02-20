Lahore Qalandars Release Their New Anthem for PSL 6 [Video]

Lahore Qalandars’ released their anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday evening. The anthem ‘Bol Qalandar’ is sung by famed singer and politician, Abrar-ul-Haq, and it has taken social media by storm.

Watch the video of the anthem below:

Lahore’s previous anthem ‘Dama Dam Mast’ sung by Asrar was one of the most popular anthems in PSL history, this time though the Qalandars’ management decided to go with the legend of Punjabi music, Abrar-ul-Haq. The song goes perfectly with the brand of Lahore Qalandars and was appreciated by the fans and the players of Qalandars.

Wah wah wah 😍 @lahoreqalandars Jigar Hamaray Qalandar Phephray ✅😍 @AbrarUlHaqPK u beauty pic.twitter.com/QS4lheiO1E — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 19, 2021

🔥 — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) February 19, 2021

Ya anthem ke game ka scene tou full on ha. Abrar voice 🔥🔥 — Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) February 19, 2021

Qalandars will be hoping that Hafeez and Fakhar start the tournament with some fireworks, just like Abrar-ul-Haq.

Lahore Qalandars head into the tournament on the back of their best-ever finish in PSL history. They will be looking to go one step further this time and win their first-ever PSL title. Lahore’s opening match of the tournament is against Peshawar Zalmi, set to take place on Sunday.

The sixth season of PSL will start tonight with defending champions Karachi Kings taking on PSL 4 champions Quetta Gladiators in a highly anticipated match at National Stadium Karachi.