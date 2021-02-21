PSL 2021 Match 3: Rizwan Takes the Reins as Sultans Lock Horns With United

Today’s second match is scheduled between two times PSL champions, Islamabad United, and Multan Sultans. Islamabad had a disappointing PSL last season and Shadab Khan’s men will be itching to make a statement this time around.

Shan Masood has been axed from Multan’s captaincy mainly because of the brilliant form of Mohammad Rizwan. The match will begin at 7 pm Pakistan Standard Time and fans will be glued to their TV screens to watch the two teams compete.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 21st February 2021 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue National Stadium Karachi Live Stream MJUNOON, BSports

Head-to-Head

Both teams have encountered each other six times in the tournament. Both Islamabad and Multan have three matches each and will be looking to go ahead in the head-to-head charts.

Playing XI

Islamabad United:

Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan (capt), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Phil Salt, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Musa

Multan Sultans:

Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Shan Masood, Chris Lynn, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Umar

Players to Lookout For

Islamabad United:

Alex Hales has been in sublime form and he recently hit a century in the Big Bash League. He will be eying to make a comeback to the England side and this is a brilliant opportunity for him considering the T20 World Cup is in India this year.

Multan Sultans:



Chris Lynn is a superstar and he needs no introduction. He can be destructive with the bat and Sultans will be hoping that he fires for them throughout the tournament.