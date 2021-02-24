Baby Shark With Human-Like Face Discovered in Indonesia

A baby shark with a humanoid face was found in a pregnant shark’s belly off the coast of Indonesia on Sunday, 21 February, and has baffled the local fishermen of Indonesia.

A fisherman called Abdullah Nuren, 48, told the media that a pregnant shark had gotten stuck in his trawler when he had set off from Rote Ndao in East Nusa Tenggara to go fishing over the weekend.

He had noticed that the shark was pregnant and cut its belly open to find three pups inside, one of which had a distinctive appearance — two large round eyes underneath its snout.

I initially found a mother shark caught in the trawler net. The next day I split the belly of the mother shark and found three pups in the stomach. Two were like the mother and this one looked like it had a human face.

Experts suggest that the shark’s unique appearance could be due to a rare condition.

Nuren said he had taken the baby shark home to his family who helped him preserve it. He added that his home has been crowded with people who want to see the mutant pup, while some of them are offering him large sums of money for it, but he wants to preserve it as he believes it will bring him good luck.