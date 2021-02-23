Qatari Envoy Expresses Interest to Invest in the Karachi and Gwadar Ports

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, was called on by the Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan, Saoud Abdul Rehman Al Thani, in the minister’s office today.

His Excellency and the minister were joined by their spouses. His Excellency’s wife, who worked in the Qatar Foundation, stressed the importance of quality education to ensure a secure future for the world.

His Excellency showed keen interest in planning to invest in the Karachi Port and the Gwadar port in the coming future.

She also pointed out initiatives taken by the Qatari government to provide quality education. The minister pointed out the importance of language and the youth being synchronized with their cultural roots.

The minister and his Excellency deliberated upon research in the agricultural field in both Qatar and Pakistan. The minister also suggested an exchange program for Qatari students to study in the agricultural research institutions of Pakistan.

Both dignitaries decided that the relationship between Qatar and Pakistan is very cordial and should be further strengthened.