Child’s Limbs Get Amputated Due to Rare COVID-19 Complication

A 10-year-old COVID-19 patient by the name of Dae’shun Jamison in Michigan, USA, has gotten four amputations after contracting the near-fatal Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that doctors have been linking to the coronavirus.

“We know that MIS-C is caused by COVID-19 and usually occurs about a month after the active infection,” said Dr. Sabrina Heidemann, a physician who has been researching the syndrome since April last year.

Prior to contracting the disease, Jamison had had headaches on 20 December 2020, and had developed a fever of 103°F by the next day. He was admitted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Michigan where he was diagnosed with the MIS-C disease after presenting organ inflammation and an overperforming heart.

By Christmas, doctors had put Jamison on a ventilator to help him breathe better, and it was obvious that his body was struggling — his heart was overworking and his organs were gradually shutting down. His circumstances had forced his assigned group of doctors to take action and prepare him for surgery.

By mid-February, Jamison had lost both his arms and legs and has been in recovery ever since.

Michigan began reporting numerous cases of MIS-C during January 2021, and its Department of Health and Human Services has reported between 67 and 75 cases of the disease and five deaths from it to date.

A preemptive treatment for MIS-C is yet to be developed, subject to research and peer-reviewed studies under prominent healthcare authorities.