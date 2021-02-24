PSL 2021 Match 6: United Trounce Kings Despite Sharjeel’s Century

Despite a magnificent century by Sharjeel Khan, Karachi were unable to hold off Islamabad United’s batsmen from pulling of an astonishing run chase. Alex Hales led the charge for Islamabad and his impressive strokeplay, along with Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat and Asif Ali led Islamabad to their second consecutive victory in PSL 6. As a result, Islamabad have bounced in front of Karachi in the PSL points table.

This was Islamabad’s highest run chase since the inception of PSL, chasing down the target of 197.

Karachi Kings batted first and scored 196, including a century from Sharjeel and a half-century from Babar Azam, recording the highest partnership in the history of PSL 6.

Karachi will Multan in their next match, while Islamabad will face Peshawar Zalmi in a double header on Saturday, 27 February. Have look at the PSL schedule here.

Defending champions, Karachi Kings go head to head against the most successful team in the tournament’s history, Islamabad United, in a blockbuster encounter at the National Stadium Karachi. Both the teams will be eyeing to win the match and continue their ascension to the top of the PSL points table.

Both the teams got off to a magnificent start. Karachi dismantled Quetta in the opening match of PSL 6, while Islamabad pulled off an amazing run-chase against Multan Sultans.

The teams will be reluctant to make changes to their winning combination and both teams are expected to enter the field with the same line-ups.

The match will begin at 7 pm Pakistan Standard Time as both the teams lock horns in an exciting contest. The match will be live streamed here.

Match Details

Date Wednesday, 24th February 2021 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue National Stadium Karachi Live Stream MJUNOON, BSports

Head-to-Head

Both teams have encountered each other fourteen times in the tournament. Islamabad have had an upper hand, winning 8 and losing 6. Karachi will be looking to assert their dominance by winning this one.

Possible Playing XIs

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (c), Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Waseem, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (c) Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Players to Lookout For

Islamabad United:

Alex Hales is coming from a magnificent season in the Big Bash League and will be determined to kick start his campaign in PSL this season by taking his former team to the cleaners. Islamabad will rely heavily on Hales throughout the season and this is the perfect match for him to get some runs on the board.

Karachi Kings:

Sharjeel Khan will be determined to get back into the runs as well and facing his former team will get him fired up for the occasion. Sharjeel’s explosive start at the top of the order can take the game away from the opposition in the first half of the match.

