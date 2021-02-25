Find out all about the world of Pakistan Super League here:

Here’s How Much Foreign Debt Pakistan Borrowed in Seven Months of FY2021

Posted 8 mins ago by ProPK Staff
pakistan in debt

Pakistan incurred a foreign debt of $6.661 billion from multiple financing sources in the first seven months (July-January) of 2020-21.

This makes up for 54 percent of total budgeted external loans of $12.233 billion for the entire fiscal year 2020-21, the data released by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) showed.

The data also shows that in January 2021 the country received $959.47 million external inflows from multiple financing sources including $675.39 million from foreign commercial banks.

In the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2019-20, the external inflows were $6.282 billion which were around (48 percent) of the annual budgeted amount of $12.958 billion.

The total receipt of $6.661 billion constitutes $1.643 billion or 25 percent as program/budgetary support assistance, $2.730 billion (41 percent) as foreign commercial borrowing, $897 million (13 percent) as project assistance to finance development projects, $391 million (06 percent) as commodity financing while $1 billion (15 percent) received as safe deposits from China.

According to the data, the government procured $2.730 billion loans from foreign commercial banks during July-January 2020-21, including $34.62 million from Ajman Bank, $319.91 million from the Standard Chartered Bank (London) including $100.39 million in January, $815.11 million from Dubai Bank, $190 million were received from the consortium-led by Suisse AG, the UBL, and ABL including $75 million in January, $370 million from Emirates NBD, and $1 billion from the ICBC, China including $500 million in January. The data also reflects $1 billion of safe China deposit.

The bilateral and multilateral development partners disbursed$2.931 billion during the period under review (July-January) 2020-21 against the budgetary allocation of $5.811 billion for fiscal year 2020-21.

Amongst the multilateral development partners, mainly Asian Development Bank provided $1.135 billion and the World Bank disbursed $834 million against the budgetary allocation of $2.257 billion.

While from bilateral sources, France, USA and China provided $34.8 million, $74.4 million and $95.4 million respectively.

According to the EAD data during the first seven months of current financial year total servicing of external public debt was $3.269 billion against the annual repayment estimates of $10.363 billion for the entire fiscal year.

Of which, $2.686 billion (82 percent of total external public debt servicing) was repaid as principal and $583 million (18 percent) as interest on the outstanding stock of external public debt.

During July-December 2020-21, the government settled $1.579 billion of foreign commercial loans.

For the period July- December, 2020-21, net transfers to the government were $2.885 billion. Positive net transfers came mainly due to higher inflows from multilateral development partners and due to $1,000 million of time safe deposit from China.

According to EAD, the stock of external loans which was obtained on market based instruments has increased by $620 million and the share of concessional external loans with longer maturity increased by $1.265 billion.

ProPK Staff

lens

Netizens Shame Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt For Sharing An Intimate Video
Read more in lens

perspective

Islamophobia, An intentional deliberate campaign against Muslims’
Read more in perspective
close
>