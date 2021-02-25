Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Appears in Live Images

In December last year, Xiaomi unveiled the world’s first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone dubbed the Mi 11. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Pro, Ultra, and Lite models of the same phone.

We already know that the Mi 11 Ultra will come with a huge camera bump that will also be home to a tiny secondary display. This display will act as a viewfinder for selfies since there will be no front camera.

There’s not much info on Mi 11 Lite though. It did appear in a few renders but they did not seem very authentic. This time, live images of the handset were leaked by a Chinese tipster, revealing a vanilla Mi 11-like design but the smartphone will not feature a curved display.

One of the images also shows a screenshot of the About Phone page. It reveals that the handset will boot to Android 11-based MIUI 12. It will most likely be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 755G SoC topped with 6 GB RAM. According to rumors, the new SoC will be an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.3GHz.

Apart from this, the leaker revealed that the smartphone will pack a 4150 mAh battery, and will come with support for 5G. The camera specifications are still under wraps.

The company has not yet revealed any information officially so take this with a grain of salt.