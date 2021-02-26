Here Is How Much PM Imran’s Visit to Sri Lanka Cost

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, has shared some figures on Twitter, comparing the cost incurred on the visit of the former premier, Nawaz Sharif, to Sri Lanka to that of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nawaz visited Sri Lanka in 2016, while PM Imran made his maiden two-day trip to Sri Lanka this earlier week since assuming office in 2018.

He had last visited the island nation when he was the captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

This was also the first visit to Sri Lanka by any Pakistani premier since Nawaz’s 2016 visit. According to the data shared by Dr. Gill, PM Khan spent much less than his predecessor.

As per reports, Nawaz’s trip cost 276,266 US dollars to the national exchequer, while PM Imran only spent 34,800 US dollars.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے ایک بار پھر سادگی کفایت شعاری کی اعلی ترین مثال قائم کر دی۔نواز شریف مفرور نے 2016 میں سری لنکا کا دورہ 274,000.00 میں کیا۔عمران خان نے سری لنکا کا دورہ صرف 34,000 ڈالر میں کیا-2016 کے دورے کی نسبت اس دورے میں زیادہ کام ہوا زیادہ events ہوئے۔زیادہ فائدہ ہوا pic.twitter.com/hEbyEbsLVC — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 25, 2021

“Compared to the 2016 tour, this tour had more work, events, and benefits,” Gill wrote on Twitter.

It is noteworthy that just a day after the PM completed his visit, the Sri Lankan government has allowed the burial of the bodies of COVID victims – a move that had been awaited since the ban started in March 2020.