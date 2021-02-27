Multiple Flights Delayed or Diverted in Peshawar Due to Bad Weather

Flight operations at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, were disrupted on Friday due to bad weather conditions, resulting in the diversion of flights to Islamabad International Airport.

According to the details, two flights — one Peshawar-bound from Sharjah, and another Peshawar-bound from Karachi — were diverted to the Islamabad Airport.

In other news, intermittent rainfall and snowfall in District Chilas of Gilgit Baltistan have adversely affected the road linkages of the Diamer region, owing to which residents are fearful of land sliding and complete isolation.

The stormy weather conditions in the area may lead to snowfall across Babusar Top, Fairy Meadows, and Batogah Top, among other regions.

Additionally, cloudy weather is expected to prevail in Lahore due to a westerly wave affecting the upper parts of the country, and will continue until Saturday night.