Oppo Find X3 Series Launch Date Revealed in Official Poster

It’s that time of the year again where most major phone makers unveil their flagship phones. We started off the year with Samsung Galaxy S21 and got to see the Xiaomi Mi 11 release globally soon afterward. The Redmi K40 series has also just been released and there are a number of other major phone lineups coming up soon.

We are expecting to see the Asus ROG Phone 5, Xiaomi Black Shark 4, OnePlus 9, and Motorola G100 coming soon, and one of the upcoming devices is also Oppo’s Find X3 series. The Chinese brand has recently teased the phone’s release, confirming that it is arriving on March 11 this year.

The image below was spotted on Chinese social media Weibo.

Oppo Find X3 series is expected to include the Find X3, Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Lite, and the Find X3 Neo. Some reports claim that these phones are going to be the rebranded versions of the flagship Reno 5 Pro+ and the mid-range Reno 5.

It is likely that Oppo will host a separate launch event for the global release of Find X3.

According to rumors, the phones will have 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with 1440p screen resolution and an adaptive screen refresh rate ranging between 10Hz to 120Hz. The flagship models will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, whereas the lower-end ones are expected to feature Snapdragon 870 chips.

Battery capacity may be 4,500 mAh with support for Oppo’s signature 65W super VOOC fast charging and 30W wireless charging. The main camera is going to be the Sony IMX766 50MP sensor alongside an ultrawide, telephoto, and macro lens.

We’ll know more about the phone in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.