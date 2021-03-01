Find out all about the world of Pakistan Super League here:

PIA Reduces Fares on Domestic Routes

Posted 35 mins ago by Haroon Hayder
PIA | FIA | ProPakistani

With the arrival of spring, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has slashed the fares for domestic flights.

PIA has taken this decision to promote tourism during the spring season and the new fares will be applicable immediately.

ALSO READ

Punjab to Get 30 New Tourist Spots

According to details, PIA has fixed the one-way fare at Rs. 7,500 with 20 kgs baggage limit and at Rs. 8,500 with 40 kgs baggage limit.

Note that the aforementioned fares will be applicable on flights between Karachi-Lahore and Karachi-Islamabad routes.

 

In this regard, CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, said that people prefer traveling for tourism during the spring season and the national carrier has introduced special fares to facilitate them.

Haroon Hayder

lens

This Anthem for Lahore Qalandars Has the Internet in Fits [Video + Reactions]
Read more in lens

perspective

Islamophobia, An intentional deliberate campaign against Muslims’
Read more in perspective
close
>