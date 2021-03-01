PIA Reduces Fares on Domestic Routes

With the arrival of spring, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has slashed the fares for domestic flights.

PIA has taken this decision to promote tourism during the spring season and the new fares will be applicable immediately.

According to details, PIA has fixed the one-way fare at Rs. 7,500 with 20 kgs baggage limit and at Rs. 8,500 with 40 kgs baggage limit.

Note that the aforementioned fares will be applicable on flights between Karachi-Lahore and Karachi-Islamabad routes.

Spring is in the air and PIA celebrates by offering super low fares to its customers travelling on domestic routes. Now travel between these cities at an all time low fares. You can book your tickets from nearest #PIA offices, PIA Corporate Website or Travel Agent pic.twitter.com/bHSud5iwIA — PIA (@Official_PIA) February 28, 2021

In this regard, CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, said that people prefer traveling for tourism during the spring season and the national carrier has introduced special fares to facilitate them.