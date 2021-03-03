Samsung to Unveil Three Smartphone Chips This Year: Leak

Samsung is expected to release a total of three new Exynos chipsets later this year. Tipster Ice Universe claims that these chips will include a mid-range 800 series chip, a higher-end 1200 series chip, and a flagship 2200 series SoC. The latter two are tipped to come with AMD GPUs which Samsung has been talking about for a while.

According to an older tweet from the tipster, Samsung is expected to unveil the GPU, and only the GPU, in June this year, whereas the chipsets will be announced at a later date. Smartphones with these new AMD-powered GPUs may not arrive until next year, but there is no official word on that just yet.

The mid-range 800 series chipset mentioned earlier may have been spotted in earlier reports with the model number S5E5515. This suggests that it may be a successor to the Exynos 850 (S5E3830), but there is little to nothing known about it just yet.

These new AMD-powered Exynos chips will not only power smartphones but are reportedly meant for Windows 10 laptops as well. According to a report from Korean media, a laptop with the Exynos 2200 will be unveiled in Q3 soon after the Galaxy Note launch this year. Samsung’s previous Windows on ARM laptops have been powered by Qualcomm chips instead.