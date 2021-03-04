CCOE Considers Reducing LNG Port Charges

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was held under the Chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Committee considered a proposal of the Petroleum Division on the reduction of port charges on LNG by Port Qasim Authority based on independent assessments. The proposal also emphasized the need for development work at Port Qasim as an independent assessment.

CCoE approved the proposal to conduct an independent assessment for better competitive rates. The Committee noted that rationalization of various charges at the Port will benefit the end consumers through a reduction in the cost of LNG.

CCOE directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to immediately start infrastructure development work, using the financial resources available with Port Qasim Authority. The Committee noted that improvement in Port Infrastructure and facilities should be the single priority of Port Qasim Authority.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, SAPM on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, and official of various divisions.