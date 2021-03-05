Google Announces to Finally “Stop Tracking” Chrome Users

Search engine giant, Google, is infamous for collecting excessive data from its users, but that may change soon after a recent development. The company has announced that it will no longer create alternative means of tracking its users as they browse the web as soon as Google Chrome’s third-party cookies are phased out.

The news comes after Google announced to stop tracking users through cookies last year as it was building a Privacy Sandbox. This would allow advertisers to show ads to consumers but aggregate the collected information so that the identity of users is not revealed.

While talking about privacy concerns in one of its blog posts, Google only had to say a handful of words about its new ad tracking policy. Here is what Google’s director of product management, David Temkin, said:

Today, we’re making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products.

Apart from this, Temkin did not have much to say about when this update will be released for Google Chrome and other services. However, in a blog post from last year, the company did say that it plans to switch from cookies within two years.