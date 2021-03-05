Graana.com’s Second ‘Diploma in Real Estate Science Level 1’ to Commence from March 12, 2021

Following the successful completion of Pakistan’s first-ever educational course in real estate, ‘Diploma in Real Estate Science Level 1’ , Graana.com is all set to conduct the course for the second batch of students.

Pakistan’s first-ever formal training program focusing on the real estate sector was introduced by Graana.com, in collaboration with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

The four-week diploma program, set to commence on March 12, 2021, in the NUST Professional Development Centre, will conclude on April 11, 2021.

Admission Procedure

With the registration of the diploma program closing on March 8, 2021, the registered candidates will be called for a panel interview, and a total of 30 candidates will be shortlisted to attend the course.

Once selected, the students can enrol by paying the registration fee of Rs. 24,500, which can be deposited in the H-12 branch of HBL against the Account Title: PDC NUST Courses Account, in Account Number: 22927000487301.

Diploma in Real Estate Science Level 1

A blended learning programme, combining both theory and practical studies, this one-of-a-kind certification course provides a learning experience through an in-depth study of technological, management and legal issues related to the real estate profession. The sessions of the diploma course incorporate presentations, group activities, case studies, assignments and examinations.

The course content is designed to provide a pragmatic approach to the real estate market, as well as enhance the skill sets of those who may already be working professionals. Furthermore, the course will make the candidates cognisant and attuned to the business practices, changing technologies, and legal matters commonly encountered in the real estate profession. The methodology of teaching is kept interactive and will be based on presentations, case studies, group activities, and examinations.

Graana.com partners with NUST to revolutionize the real estate sector of Pakistan

Having entered Pakistan’s real estate sector just five years ago with a tech-savvy bang for all potential real estate users – both ends – Graana.com is redefining the conventional methods to revolutionise the real estate sector of Pakistan by taking up an initiative to disseminate knowledge that incorporates the experiences of its professionals to a broader realm – students – taking us into transforming the real estate sector for tomorrow.

NUST, established in 1991 as an institute of higher learning par excellence primarily in the areas of technology and science, has not only further cemented its niche in the three decades of its existence but is constantly striving to achieve higher milestones.

The university is recognised as a nurturing space for scholars, academics, and professionals, producing alumni who have gone on to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s progress. Today, NUST is well-recognised as a leading comprehensive university that is constantly evolving, developing pioneering programmes in teaching as well as research.

Students who are looking forward to enrolling in the course will come out of it with an in-depth understanding of why the course defines real estate as a science. Taking students from the start-off point of the history of real estate, through all finer aspects of the trade – legal, transactions, business ethics, and the life of a real estate agent – the programme is all-encompassing.