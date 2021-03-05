Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Peshawar’s ZU Bicycle Sharing System

The much-awaited bicycle sharing service ‘ZU Bicycle’ will officially be launched by TransPeshawar in Hayatabad, Peshawar, on 10 March.

All the required arrangements have been made for the public launch of the service, and as many as 360 bicycles have been stationed at the transit centers across the city.

Registration

Interested riders may register for the ZU Bicycles at TransPeshawar’s sharing system as follows:

Get their CNICs verified at a NADRA E-Sahulat Center.

Sign an agreement of the terms and conditions for the use of the bicycles.

Bring their original CNICs with photocopies.

Deposit a refundable security fee of Rs. 3000.

Deposit a membership fee at a ZU station.

Only one registration is permissible under one CNIC.

Fare Structure

The following membership fare breakdown will be applicable on single-day/bi-weekly/monthly passes.

The membership fee expires in accordance with relevant packages as per the BRT regulations.

Fare Policy

Individuals who are members of the ZU bicycle Sharing System can use the facility as per the following:

A single-day pass is valid for 24 hours.

A bi-weekly pass is valid for 14 days.

A monthly pass is valid for 30 days.

Fare Deduction Mechanism

The amount in the ZU card or in the ZU mobile app can be used for both the bus fare (BRT) and bicycle usage.

With the ZU card, a passenger will be able to release a bicycle from the dock by simply tapping on the Validator/Dock (system) at the transit center.

For docking, passengers will be required to tap their ZU cards on the Validator/Dock (system).

The system will measure the time of use and will deduct the fare/usage fee in accordance with the chosen payment plan. If the available balance is less than the deductible amount, passengers are allowed a one-time option to dock the bicycle and pay the remaining amount the next time.

Travel Condition

Passengers must have a minimum balance of Rs. 50 in their ZU cards.

The ZU card is to be tapped during entry and exit from the service to complete a transaction.

Note that TransPeshawar reserves the right to block ZU cards in case of unpaid loans. In this regard, passengers looking to reinstate/reset their cards are required to visit the KIOSK website and pay their pending loans with penalties.

When using the ZU app, customers must tap the Entry while releasing a bicycle from the dock.

If a user loses a bicycle in their possession, they will have to pay Rs. 60 per hour until the full amount is paid in compensation to TransPeshawar.

Penalty Brief

As per the company’s guidelines, a bicycle will be considered lost if it is not returned within 72 hours. If the bicycle is lost, the refundable security will be forfeited. For compensation, the customer will be required to pay service charges at the rate of Rs. 60 per hour for up to 200 hours.

TransPeshawar also reserves the right to block cards if the service charges are not paid in full, or in the event of misuse.

Code of Conduct

These are the official guidelines as per the BRT regulations:

The ZU Bicycle Sharing System is a component of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). It is expected to streamline the ease of transport for people from all walks of life, and students in particular.