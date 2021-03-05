Nubia Launches World’s Most Powerful Gaming Phone With Affordable Pricing

Over the past few years, Nubia’s Red Magic lineup has established itself as one of the leaders in the gaming industry. Today, the company has launched the 6th iteration of the series sporting 18 GB RAM, a higher refresh rate, and Snapdragon 888 SoC. The series consists of Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the handsets come with the Red Magic series’ signature X-paint job. However, this time the pattern is slightly different and more sophisticated.

The start of the series is the 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with its 165Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Red Magic 6 duo are the first phones to launch with such high refresh rate screens. To save battery, when the phone is not showing dynamic content, it drops to 30Hz but as soon as the user plays dynamic content, or turns on a game, the refresh rate quickly scales up to 120Hz and up to 165Hz in supported game titles.

Apart from this, the display panel supports a 360Hz multi-touch sampling rate and up to 500Hz one-finger touch sampling rate. It also supports 10-bit colors and features a fingerprint scanner tucked below the screen.

Both handsets share the display specs.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the handsets come with Snapdragon 888 SoC that is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Red Magic 6 is available in three memory variants:

8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage

12 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage

12 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage

The Red Magic 6 Pro, on the other hand, is available in four memory variants:

12 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage

12 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage

16 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage

18 GB RAM and 512 GB onboard storage

Furthermore, the handsets also come with the signature touch-sensitive shoulder triggers that now support a 400Hz touch sampling rate for minimizing input latency. Another Red Magic Staple that made to the series is the active cooling air fan that now spins at 18,000 RPM on the Red Magic 6 and 20,000 RPM on the Pro. Both models are also fitted with several copper heat sinks that further boost cooling.

Both handsets sport a headphone jack and are compatible with Nubia’s external cooling accessories. They will boot Android 11 topped with Redmagic 4.0.

Cameras

Around the back, both smartphones come with a triple sensor camera system led by a 64 MP primary camera. The main camera is complemented by an 8 MP ultrawide snapper and a 2 MP macro cam. For selfies, both come with an 8 MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The vanilla Red Magic 6 features a 5,050 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging which does a full top-up in 38 minutes. The Pro, on the other hand, downscales capacity to 4,500 mAh but offers 120W charging which is touted to do a 0-50% charge in just 5 minutes.

The pricing details are as follows:

Nubia Red Magic 6 8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage $587 12 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage $634 12 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage $680 Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro 12 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage $680 12 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage $740 16 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage $820 16 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage (Transparent Edition) $865 18 GB RAM and 512 GB onboard storage (Transparent Edition) $1020

Specifications